Texas State, led by former Gilmer quarterback G.J. Kinne, beats Baylor for team's 1st ever win over Power 5 opponent

WACO, Texas — Texas State head football coach G.J. Kinne and the Bobcats made history Saturday afternoon as they marched into Waco and pulled out a 42-31 win over the Baylor Bears.

This was Texas State's first win over a Power 5 team in program history with Baylor coming into the matchup as a 27.5-point favorite. The Bears only led once the entire game when they went up 3-0 early over the Bobcats.

Kinne, 34, the second youngest head football coach in the FBS, played high school ball at Gilmer under current UTSA head coach Jeff Traylor. This is first year at the helm for Texas State.

Kinne's coaching history includes:

Head coach at the University of Incarnate Word (2022)

Co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at the University of Central Florida (2021)

Offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Hawaii (2020)

Offensive special projects with the Philadelphia Eagles (2019)

Offensive analyst at the University of Arkansas (2018)

Graduate assistant at SMU (2017)

Next up, Kinne and Texas State take on Traylor and UTSA at 2:30 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 9, at the Alamodome in San Antonio.





