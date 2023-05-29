Texas state representative explains his decision to support the impeachment of AG Ken Paxton

6 News spoke to Rep. Hugh Shine about the end of the legislative session as well as the impeachment of Paxton.

BELL COUNTY, Texas — District 55 Texas State Representative Hugh Shine spoke with 6 News to discuss the end of the legislative session and the impeachment of Attorney General Ken Paxton on Monday, May 29.

When asked about the impeachment, Shine explained how the Texas House of Representatives initiated House Resolution 2377 as it was a necessary part of impeaching Paxton.

Inside HR 2377, the Texas House issued 20 articles of impeachment toward the attorney general, the violations ranged from abuse of public trust to constitutional bribery.

The state representative compared the process to a criminal trial, using his past experience as a member of a grand jury to relate.

Shine stated, "In the impeachment process, the Texas House plays the role similar to that of a grand jury in a criminal trial."

"The responsibility of the grand jury is not to determine guilt, but to decide if there is enough evidence to authorize an indictment, allowing the court to determine guilt or determine innocence, and that's what the role is of the senate," Shine explained

Shine said he also utilized his previous experience as a grand juror to make an informed vote to support the impeachment. He said he blocked out any rumors and outside pressures, only focusing on the facts.

"I think the decision to vote in favor of the resolution was made for one reason alone is we have to hold our leaders accountable, that's honor and integrity matters and I think we need to expect that from those who hold public office," Shine stated.