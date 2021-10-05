Texas State Technical College adds 4 programs to their money-back guarantee

Students who are not hired in their field within six months after graduation may be eligible to get a tuition refund for their time at TSTC.

WACO, Texas — Four programs were added to Texas State Technical College's money-back guarantee, according to a news release.

The newly added programs for students who complete associate degrees or certificates are Industrial Systems, Precision Machining Technology, Process Operations Technology and Robotics Technology.

“We anticipate offering specialties in natural gas and wastewater treatment with the associate degree at some point in the near future,” said Nicholas Cram, lead instructor in TSTC’s Process Operations Technology program, “The Money-Back Guarantee showcases Process Operations Technology, along with other programs in high-growth, high-demand technical careers. We have very strong relationships with our industry partners, and they understand what our graduates bring to the job.”

The Money-Back Guarantee program began back in November 2016 with Diesel Equipment Technology, Electrical Lineworker Technology, Electrical Power and Controls, Instrumentation Technology and Welding Technology program.

Students in their first semester are eligible to sign up for free with campus Career Services representatives, according to TSTC. Students are able to take part in workshops learning about resume writing, interview techniques and other employment skills, says TSTC.

So far, 270 students have signed up for the program with no money given back, said Kacey Darnell, TSTC’s vice president of Career Services.