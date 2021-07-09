Texas State Technical College’s Robotics Technology program is on the move

The growth is needed because of an increase in students.

WACO, Texas — Texas State Technical College's Robotics Technology program plans to be in a new space by the end of the month, according to college officials.

Officials say the program is slowly moving from it's longtime space into the remolded space next door due to program growth.

“We have been in 1,300 square feet of space since the late 1990s,” said Brian Reeves, an instructor in TSTC’s Robotics Technology program. “Now we are going into 3,000 square feet with the new classrooms combined.”

Per news release, the growth is needed because of an increase in students. The program has 80 students this semester, Reeves said. The program has also grown in equipment, including seven robots more than it had in 2014.

Reeves said there is also a higher demand for workers with expertise in all facets of robotics.

According to the college, the classrooms will be designed for multi-purpose and new classrooms will be connected by interior doors.

“It will be nice to have lots of space to stretch out and do our projects,” said Kayla Schescke, a TSTC Robotics Technology student from Temple.

Alec Dean, a TSTC Robotics Technology student from Temple, said he looks forward to more room to practice troubleshooting and wiring robots with the precision his instructors have taught him.

“We learn how to think differently,” he said.