HENDERSON, Texas — It might not be Taco Tuesday, but one alligator in Henderson sure was hungry for some good ol' Tex-Mex.

According to the Henderson Police Department, an 8-foot alligator trekked over 500 feet from Willow Lake to Jucy's Taco on US-79 Wednesday morning.