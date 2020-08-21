AMBER Alert issued for 14-month-old boy from Colorado City

The boy is Klay Guzman and he is 2-feet, 6-inches tall with black hair and brown eyes.

An AMBER Alert was issued Friday afternoon for a 14-month-old boy from Colorado City, which is 70 miles west of Abilene.

The boy is Klay Guzman and he is 2-foot-6 with black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen at midnight early Wednesday in the 2300 block of N. Highway 208 in Colorado City.

Police are searching for Matthew Guzman, 28, who is described by the Texas Department of Public Safety as a 28-year-old white man, weighing 200 lbs and 5-foot-10. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Officials are searching for a white 2014 Chevrolet Silverado with Texas license plate HKB4110.

Anyone with information is asked to call 325-728-5294.