Austin migrant shelter reaches capacity as Gov. Abbott ramps up pressure at the border

Casa Marianella in East Austin takes in migrants of all backgrounds, during which time they gain access to medical care, legal services and English classes.

AUSTIN, Texas — At Casa Marianella in East Austin, all are welcome.

"We are really grateful to have the opportunity to provide shelter for the people who are coming from the border and seeking safety in the United States," said Co-Executive Director, Jennifer Long.

According to Long, Austin is not a "big immigration center," as most people trickle to Houston, San Antonio or Dallas -- but Austin has become a hub where some migrate to.

The shelter has reached full capacity, which is not unusual.

There are about 160 beds total and a waiting list is in place.

The shelter allows people stay for three months, during which time they gain access to medical care, legal services and English classes. At the end of the three month period, it also offers assistance for migrants looking to get situated with an apartment.

"It's just such a pleasure for us to get to see people get on their feet and start a new life," said Long.

A new life many at the shelter are already starting.

One man, who preferred not to use his name, said he came from the Northwest African country of Mauritania. He said he left due to persecution and had to leave his wife, family and friends behind.

"To have peace of mind, to have freedom, to be able to live without worrying about things is so important," he said.

But with an increasing number of migrants crossing the border each day, the State of Texas has ramped up its enforcement efforts.

Gov. Greg Abbott has sent more Texas National Guard members to the border to repel illegal crossings on multiple occasions, On Friday, Gov. Abbott announced that he had directed the Texas Division of Emergency management (TDEM) to send additional buses to Eagle Pass and El Paso, where thousands of migrants have been seeking refuge.

"Texas will continue to deploy as many buses as needed to relieve the strain caused by the surge of illegal crossings," Abbott said in a news release.

According to Long, the vast majority of migrants who come to the shelter are leaving a "really bad situation."

"People are required to come to the border in order to apply for asylum. So I think that's one of the problems because it's too much pressure on the border," said Long. "I am really grateful to be able to give them housing because they don't normally get housing when they come to our border."

