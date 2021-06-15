Gov. Abbott allocates $250M in funding for border wall; urges private citizens to help pay for it

The governor said the money allocated will get things started by paying for a project manager and for negotiations with land owners on the Texas border.

AUSTIN, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott announced Wednesday that Texas will begin building its own border wall.

The governor took the first step by allocating $250M to pay for a project manager and for negotiations with land owners on the Texas border.

He is asking private citizens to help pay for the rest of the wall by donating to a website the state set up.

Abbott also announced that Texas Rangers will arrest immigrants who cross the border illegally.

"Texas is stepping up and doing more than any state ever has done to respond to the crisis at the border," Abbott said at a news conference.

Abbott said he plants to send a letter to President Biden to demand the return of Texas lands that were supposed to be used for President Trump's border wall.

Biden has suspended construction of the wall while his administration reviews the project. He said he'll return more than $2 billion that the Trump administration diverted from the Pentagon to help pay for the wall and use other money appropriated by Congress to address “urgent life, safety, and environmental issues” created by the construction.

During a podcast released on Tuesday, Abbott said the state will be soliciting donations from across the country to help fund the wall.

“When I do make the announcement later on this week, I will also be providing a link that you can click on and go to for everybody in the United States — really everybody in the entire world — who wants to help Texas build the border wall, there will be a place on there where they can contribute,” Abbott said on the podcast.