Vanessa Guillen family to make 'special announcement' at Houston candlelit vigil Friday

HOUSTON — The family of the murdered Fort Hood soldier, Vanessa Guillen, is expected to make a "special announcement" at the candlelit vigil in Houston Friday, according to a news release.

The vigil starts at 6 p.m. at the Vanessa Guillen Mural at Taqueria Del Sol, 8114 Park Pl Blvd., Houston, TX 77017.

Guillen's mother is expected to say a prayer after a moment of silence during the beginning. Later, her family is expected to make the special announcement.

Guillen was born and raised in Houston where she attended Chavez High School and was described as a "passionate athlete."

The vigil comes shortly after the U.S. Army confirmed Guillen was sexually harassed while she was a soldier at Fort Hood prior to her disappearance and murder on April 22, 2020.

In a 15-6 investigation, investigators learned Guillen was sexually harassed twice -- at least once by her supervisor in late Summer 2019. He reportedly made a sexual comment toward her in Spanish.

This incident was reported to other leaders in her regiment. According to the findings of the investigation, they deemed the supervisor's comments were unprofessional and were even aware of how that supervisor then created a hostile and intimidating environment for Guillen afterward; however, they "failed to initiate an investigation."

The Army 15-6 investigation found that these incidents of sexual harassment weren't related to her murder, however.

Guillen was also not sexually harassed by her alleged killer, Spc. Aaron Robinson, the findings say.

Guillen was killed April 22 on post by Robinson, according to a FBI criminal complaint. Robinson, with the help of his girlfriend Cecily Aguilar, dismembered Guillen's body and buried the remains near the Leon River in Bell County, the complaint alleges.

Guillen's remains were found June 30 after weeks of protests and calls for justice by Guillen's family, supporters and lawmakers.

Robinson shot and killed himself on the morning of July 1.

Aguilar was indicted July 14 on charges of conspiracy to destroy records, documents, or other objects and two counts of destroying records, documents, or other objects. She is awaiting a trial in the McLennan County jail.

Aguilar's defense attorney Lewis Gainor filed a motion to dismiss the charges Tuesday. A hearing for that motion has not been set.