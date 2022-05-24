Central Texas agencies react to deadly elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas

TEMPLE, Texas — Several local agencies are sending their solidarity and condolences to the community in Uvalde, Texas.
On Tuesday, gunfire rang out at Robb Elementary School, resulting in the loss of 22 lives, including 19 children, officials confirmed.
Several of them were offering their thoughts and prayer.
Others discussed how heartbroken they were to learn that children died in this shooting.
"Children are our most precious and innocent citizens. They should always be protected and excluded from the ugly in the world," the Copperas Cove Fire Department said on Facebook.
Despite initial reports by several outlets, Gov. Greg Abbott also said the shooting suspect died. The motive behind the shooting hasn't been released.
Stay with 6 News as this story develops.