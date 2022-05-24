Central Texas agencies react to deadly elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas

On Tuesday, gunfire rang out at Robb Elementary School, resulting in the loss of 22 lives, including 19 children, officials confirmed.

TEMPLE, Texas — Several local agencies are sending their solidarity and condolences to the community in Uvalde, Texas.

On Tuesday, gunfire rang out at Robb Elementary School, resulting in the loss of 22 lives, including 19 children, officials confirmed.

Several of them were offering their thoughts and prayer.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the families, students, faculty, and all those those impacted in Uvalde by this senseless act. Posted by Woodway Public Safety Department on Tuesday, May 24, 2022

This is so devastating and senseless. We invite you to join us in prayer for the students, teachers, staff, families, first responders, and everyone impacted in Uvalde, TX. 💙 Posted by The Hewitt Police Department on Tuesday, May 24, 2022

Our hearts are extremely heavy. Prayers for Uvalde.💔 pic.twitter.com/BPtQ7p0dTB — Belton Police Dept (@BeltonPolice) May 24, 2022

Others discussed how heartbroken they were to learn that children died in this shooting.

"Children are our most precious and innocent citizens. They should always be protected and excluded from the ugly in the world," the Copperas Cove Fire Department said on Facebook.

Our hearts just ache, and our prayers are with all of the victims and families of Uvalde, Texas. Children are our most... Posted by Copperas Cove Fire Department on Tuesday, May 24, 2022

Despite initial reports by several outlets, Gov. Greg Abbott also said the shooting suspect died. The motive behind the shooting hasn't been released.