Curling fan growing the sport's popularity in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — The sport of curling always draws an uptick of popularity during the Winter Olympics.

Pat Popovich, an avid curler and board of director member for Lone Star Curling Club in Austin, says she has seen that popularity first hand during the last Olympic games.

“There were people lined up around the ice rink to come into learn to curl, they had to call up the fire department to make sure we didn’t let too many people in at one time," she said.

Popovich spends a lot of her time at Curl Austin, the state's only dedicated curling ice arena that's up to Olympic standard.

While she isn't a lifelong curler, she hasn't stopped participating in the sport since she found out about it 15 years ago.

“On the front page of the sports section it said, 'would you like to learn to curl?' And I went, 'learn to curl, sure why not, I love to bowl and I love sports.' So I went to learn to curl in January and I’ve been curling ever since.’”

She's competed against the 2010 Vancouver Olympic team and has even held the latest gold medal from the 2018 team.

She says she's hoping for another gold medal from both the men and women in 2022.

While she will be watching the games with much anticipation, her top priority is helping to grow the sport in Austin and one day, hold an Olympic Trial at Curl Austin.

"There’s roughly about 100 [members] right now, yeah, in Austin, Texas, pretty cool.”

She enjoys teaching the sport to beginners and seeing the looks on their faces when they realize it's not as easy when you're watching from the couch.

“Most people that come to a learn to curl, they've only watched Olympians curl, so they think it’s easy," she said. "It's a lot harder than it looks."