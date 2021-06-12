Justice Department sues Texas over new redistricting maps

US Attorney General Merrick B. Garland said Texas is violating Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act.

TEXAS, USA — The U.S. Department of Justice is suing the state of Texas over its new redistricting map.

According to Attorney General Merrick B. Garland, Texas is violating Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act, which requires that state voting laws, including laws that draw electoral maps, provide eligible voters with an equal opportunity to participate in the democratic process and elect representatives of their choosing.

Garland is alleging that Texas has created redistricting maps that "minimize or cancels out the voting strength of a racial group or language minority group."

“Our complaint today alleges that the redistricting plans approved by the Texas state legislature and signed into law by the governor will deny Black and Latino voters an equal opportunity to participate in the voting process and to elect representatives of their choice in violation of the Voting Rights Act. Our complaint also alleges that several of those districts were drawn with discriminatory intent," said Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta.

In October, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott approved the state's controversial new political maps which have been said to keep Texas Republicans in control for the next decade.

Several Houston political leaders have voiced their opinions over the maps saying how

The maps, passed by Texas' Republican-dominated Legislature, favor incumbents and decrease political representation for growing minority communities that have driven growth in the nation’s largest red state. The map pack Black and Latino communities into bizarre-shaped districts - a Dallas-area one is referred to as a “seahorse” shape - while preserving safe seats for white Republicans.