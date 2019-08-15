TEMPLE, Texas — After the mass shooting in El Paso, many of our viewers have asked how they can help the victims.

>>>CLICK HERE TO ORDER YOUR SHIRT<<<

6 News has a solution. We’ve partnered with a Texas-based clothing company to create the “Don’t Hate in My State” T-shirt.

KIII

All proceeds from the sale will go to the El Paso Victims Relief Fund.

RELATED: His wife died in the El Paso shooting. Now he's invited the public to her funeral

RELATED: 3 victims of El Paso shooting remain in critical condition

RELATED: Families mourn, bury those killed in Dayton, El Paso shootings

RELATED: Police: El Paso shooting suspect said he was targeting Mexicans