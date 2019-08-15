TEMPLE, Texas — After the mass shooting in El Paso, many of our viewers have asked how they can help the victims.
6 News has a solution. We’ve partnered with a Texas-based clothing company to create the “Don’t Hate in My State” T-shirt.
All proceeds from the sale will go to the El Paso Victims Relief Fund.
