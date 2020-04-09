DPS to increase enforcement for Labor Day Holiday as part of Operation CARE

State Troopers will be looking for drivers who are violating the law, including those not wearing their seat belts, speeding, and driving while intoxicated.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Whether you are hitting the open road this Labor Day or plan on driving around the area, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) wants to remind all motorists to practice safe driving habits throughout the holiday weekend.

According to DPS officials, beginning Friday, Sept. 4, through Monday, Sept. 7, the Texas Highway Patrol will increase its enforcement on all Texas roads.

State Troopers will be looking for drivers who are violating the law, including those not wearing their seat belts, speeding, driving while intoxicated, and failing to comply with the state’s "Move Over, Slow Down law."

“DPS reminds all travelers to be responsible and practice safe driving habits this Labor Day,” said DPS Director Steven McCraw. “It’s imperative for everyone to do their part to keep our roadways safe, and DPS will also do our part by increasing patrols and enforcing traffic laws this holiday weekend.”

DPS Troopers issued 102,274 citations and warnings, including 10,506 citations for speeding and 1,461 seat belt and child safety restraint citations last year. Officials say 938 warnings and citations for Move Over, Slow Down were issued during the 2019 Labor Day holiday as well.

DPS enforcement efforts in 2019 also resulted in 489 DWI arrests, 358 fugitive arrests, and 354 felony arrests.

Law enforcement agencies nationwide, including the Texas Highway Patrol, will be increasing enforcement efforts of Labor Day as part of Operation CARE (Crash Awareness and Reduction Effort).

Drivers are urged to follow these safety tips during the Labor Day holiday: