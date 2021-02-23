5 ERCOT board members who live outside of Texas resign in aftermath of power outage, winter storm

Sally Talberg, Peter Cramton, Terry Bulger and Raymond Hepper will resign at the end of the ERCOT board meeting Wednesday morning, according to a public notice.

A fifth board member separately submitted her resignation.

Gov. Greg Abbott sent out a statement saying he welcomed the resignations.

"The State of Texas will continue to investigate ERCOT and uncover the full picture of what went wrong, and we will ensure that the disastrous events of last week are never repeated," Abbott's statement read in part.

According to the filing, here's who will resign following Wednesday's ERCOT board meeting:

Board Chairman Sally Talberg

Board Vice Chairman Peter Crampton

Finance and Audit Committee Chairman Terry Bulger

Human Resources Governance Committee Chairman Raymond Hepper

Market Segment Director Vanessa Anesetti-Parra

All five members who are resigning live out of state, records show.

The resignation letter from Talberg, Crampton, Bulger and Hepper acknowledged these concerns, the filings show.

"We have noted recent concerns about out-of-state board leadership at ERCOT. To allow state leaders a free hand with future direction and to eliminate distractions, we are resigning from the board effective after our urgent board teleconference meeting adjourns on Wednesday, February 24, 2021," part of the resignation letter read.

Anesetti-Parra is the market segment director for the Independent Retail Electric Provider Market Segment and also sits on the board. She submitted her resignation to the Utility Commission separately.

In addition, Craig S. Ivey, who had applied to fill a board vacancy, has withdrawn as a board candidate.

“We look forward to working with the Texas Legislature, and we thank the outgoing Board Members for their service," ERCOT said in a statement Tuesday.

Last week, amid growing frustrations and public outcry during the winter storms in Texas, ERCOT removed the names of its board members from its website. It has since restored those names. Prior to being pulled down, the biographies listed Talbert as a former state utility regulator in Michigan. Records indicate she lives in Williamston, Michigan.

Crampton was listed as an economics professor at the University of Cologne in Germany and at the University of Maryland, the website biography said.

The ERCOT Board elected Talbert and Cramton to serve in their leadership positions just weeks ago on Feb. 9. Talbert began serving as an “unaffiliated” director on the ERCOT Board on Jan. 1, 2021, and Cramton served as an “unaffiliated” director since October 2015, according to an ERCOT press release.

Other ERCOT board members whose record indicate live out-of-state include: