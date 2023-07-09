ERCOT asks Texas to conserve energy for second straight day

The ask from ERCOT on Thursday is for Texans to reduce power between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m.

TEXAS, USA — The Electric Reliability Council of Texas -- or ERCOT -- is once again asking Texans to conserve energy.

On Thursday morning, ERCOT put out the conservation appeal from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. ERCOT said high temperatures and demand, along with low wind and declining solar power later in the afternoon could leave to lower operating reserves. ERCOT is also asking government agencies to reduce power.

This comes a day after ERCOT issued an Emergency Energy Alert Level 2 on Wednesday. According to KHOU 11 energy analyst Ed Hirs, it was the first time ERCOT reached that level since the 2021 winter storm.

“Last night, less than half of the electricity we expect to show up from wind showed up, coupled with a couple of power plants offline,” said Hirs. “That’s what pushed us into the emergency conditions. This is unprecedented.”

The next level could have possibly led to 'load shedding' or rolling blackouts. ERCOT said they recovered without having to do that.

Here's a real-time look at how the Texas power grid is holding up

Anytime the Texas power grid is the subject of a conservation advisory, or when the weather turns extreme in the Lone Star State, it's a good time to check on supply and demand.

The ERCOT has a dashboard that allows you to monitor real-time grid conditions.

This is a real-time look at the supply of power and demand, as reported by ERCOT. It also shows projected supply and demand, based on forecast.

ERCOT is tracking the state of the grid, as well as the state of the operating reserve.

There are several more real-time monitors that you can check on ERCOT's site, including system-wide demand, solar, current prices, and more.

Ways you can conserve energy:

Raising your thermostat by a degree or two, if safe to do so.

Avoid using large appliances, such as washers/dryers and dishwashers.

Turn off and unplug non-essential lights and appliances.

Set pool pumps to run early morning or overnight; shut off during peak hours.