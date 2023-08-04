ERCOT issues Weather Watch due to forecasted high temperatures and electrical demand in Texas

Higher temperatures and increased electrical demand, could potentially strain reserves.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) has issued a Weather Watch for Aug. 6 through 7, anticipating higher temperatures and increased electrical demand.

Despite this, grid conditions are expected to remain normal during the Weather Watch, as ERCOT maintains a reliability-first approach to managing the grid.

The announcement comes after ERCOT set a new all-time peak demand record on Aug. 1, reaching an impressive 83,593 megawatts (MW).

The six-day Supply and Demand dashboard indicates the likelihood of breaking new all-time peak demand records in the coming week. The dashboards will provide real-time updates as the week progresses.

Currently, ERCOT has enough capacity to meet the projected demand. Throughout the summer, ERCOT has already established seven new all-time peak demand records, with last year witnessing a record-breaking 11 new peak demand records, surpassing 80 gigawatts (GWs) for the first time in history.