ERCOT issues Conservation Appeal for fourth straight day

The appeal will be in effect from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Example video title will go here for this video

TEXAS, USA — As the extreme heat continues in Texas, residents and business are being asked once again to reduce their energy use.

The the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) has issued a Conservation Appeal for Sunday afternoon and evening. Texans are being asked to reduce their energy usage between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m.

This is the fourth day in a row that ERCOT has asked Texans to conserve energy.

"Operating reserves for ERCOT are expected to be low in the afternoon and evening due to low wind and potential low solar generation and high demand. We request Texas businesses and residents conserve electricity use, if safe to do so," ERCOT shared in their social posts.

TXANS Update—August 27, 2023: ERCOT has issued a Conservation Appeal for today, Aug. 27, from 4 – 9 p.m. CT. Operating... Posted by Electric Reliability Council of Texas on Sunday, August 27, 2023

According to ERCOT's Supply and Demand Dashboard, the forecasted power supply is expected to come close to power demand between the hours of the Conservation Appeal, especially between 7-9 p.m.