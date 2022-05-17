ERCOT addresses 'extreme risk scenarios' during briefing

The grid operator says it expects to be able to meet the need for power during most situations this summer.

But there are some "extreme risk scenarios" that the grid operator says could lead to problems.

That was one of the big talking points during Tuesday's briefing in Austin.

ERCOT says the grid's current operating conditions are normal and that there's enough power to meet demand.

But just last week, about 20,000 megawatts of capacity were offline for maintenance. That's enough to power about four million homes.

In response, ERCOT asked Texans to set their thermostats to 78 degrees during peak hours over the weekend to conserve energy.

This week, things have improved. At last check, about 10,000 megawatts are still offline.

It also doesn't help that a unit at NRG's WA Parish coal plant near Richmond is still down after a fire a week ago.

"That one unit is one percent of the available capacity on the ERCOT grid," KHOU 11 energy expert Ed Hirs said. "And as we know, one percent here, two percent there...it makes a big difference when it gets hot, the wind stops blowing."

Hirs says the issues we've seen are a symptom of underinvestment in equipment over time.

Hirs also says solar and wind capacity are critical on summer days, making up more than 10 percent of demand.

Every little bit of energy makes a difference when temperatures are as hot as they have been.