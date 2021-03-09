Web host GoDaddy boots Texas Right to Life's abortion tip site

The website, which was set up to allow people to submit anonymous tips about Texas abortions, was flooded with fake tips before it was taken down.

AUSTIN, Texas — Web hosting company GoDaddy has removed a site set up by Texas Right to Life for users to submit anonymous tips about when the new Texas abortion law is being violated.

The website, prolifewhistleblower.com, aimed to “help enforce the Texas Heartbeat Act,” a law that allows citizens to sue anyone performing or facilitating an abortion after around six weeks into the pregnancy.

According to a release from Texas Right to Life, GoDaddy informed the anti-abortion group on Thursday evening it would no longer host the website due to a violation of the company’s terms of service.

The website had been flooded with fake tips in recent days, after campaigns from TikTok and Reddit users seeking to overwhelm the page.

Abortion rights activists had also created online tools that spammed the site with fabricated tips.

Software developer Jonathan Diaz, who created an app called “Pro-Life Buster” to submit fake stories at random times to the website, called his effort “a triumph.”

“Prolifewhistleblowers has been handicapped for the time being,” he wrote. “They have announced plans to come back up, in which case we will ramp up efforts once again.”

Texas Right to Life said its IT team was in the process of transferring assets to another provider in hopes of having the site restored within 24-48 hours.

“We will not be silenced. If anti-lifers want to take our website down, we’ll put it back up. No one can keep us from telling the truth. No one can stop us from saving lives. We are not afraid of the mob,” Texas Right to Life director of media and communication Kimberlyn Schwartz said in part.

GoDaddy’s terms of service include an agreement not to collect personally identifiable information about a person without their consent.