Gov. Abbott to hold statewide address after massive Texas energy crisis

AUSTIN, Texas — On Wednesday around 6 p.m., Texas Gov. Greg Abbott will hold a statewide address to discuss the State's response to Winter Storm Uri.

KVUE will stream the address on YouTube and KVUE.com. You will be able to watch his speech in the video player above.

The crippling winter storms caused by Uri led to power and water outages for millions across the state last week, which ultimately led to a yet-to-be-determined amount of deaths statewide.

Previously, the governor announced that he would be making the power outage situation an emergency item during this legislative session. In doing so, he will be calling for an investigation into the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), and to develop a solution to make sure the state never experiences such a catastrophic disaster again.

“The Electric Reliability Council of Texas has been anything but reliable over the past 48 hours,” said Gov. Abbott said last week. “Far too many Texans are without power and heat for their homes as our state faces freezing temperatures and severe winter weather.”

The governor said the following changes need to be made.

Ensure more robust production, especially of fossil fuel power, to make sure that it will be there in reserve. Make sure power generators are able to withstand ultracold temperatures of below 10 degrees for a sustained period of time. Make it easier to borrow energy from other states

The Texas House will be discussing the blackouts, the contributing factors and the response on Thursday. The legislature is accepting written public commentary from Texans impacted by the storms. Click here for more information.