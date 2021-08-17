Gov. Greg Abbott tests positive for COVID-19, his office says

Despite being fully vaccinated, Gov. Abbott tested positive for COVID on Tuesday, according to his office.

His office said Abbott will remain in the Governor's Mansion and continue to test daily. He's not experiencing symptoms and is in good health, his office said. He is receiving Regeneron's monoclonal antibody treatment, according to a statement released by his office.

According to his office, everyone who has been in close contact with Abbott has been notified of his positive test result.

Abbott's wife, Cecilia, tested negative.

Here's the full statement from his office:

"Governor Greg Abbott today tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. The Governor has been testing daily, and today was the first positive test result. Governor Abbott is in constant communication with his staff, agency heads, and government officials to ensure that state government continues to operate smoothly and efficiently. The Governor will isolate in the Governor's Mansion and continue to test daily. Governor Abbott is receiving Regeneron's monoclonal antibody treatment.