Gov. Greg Abbott announces $171 million in Texas Eviction Diversion Program

TEXAS, USA — Gov. Greg Abbott has announced that over $171 million from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, will be allocated in rental assistance for Texans who are at risk of being homeless due to eviction.

The funding will also allow the Supreme Court of Texas, the Office of Court Administration, and the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs (TDHCA) to work in partnership with local governments and non-profits.

The newly created Texas Eviction Diversion Program will also be apart of this partnership in order to help renters stay in their homes as well as catch up on missed rental payments and avoid an eviction on their records.

Out of the funds, $167 million will target rental assistance, and $4.2 million will be allocated through the Texas Supreme Court to help the state’s legal aid providers and pro bono lawyers provide basic legal services to eligible Texans through this pandemic.

Gov. Greg Abbott has stated how the Texas Eviction Diversion Program will help Texans recover from the impact of the pandemic.