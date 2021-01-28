Jan. 28 declared Sexual Assault Survivors Day in Texas

Gov. Abbott said Thursday is the day Texas should come together to build awareness of sexual assault and recognize the courage of survivors.

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued a proclamation that marks Jan. 28 as Sexual Assault Survivors Day.

Gov. Abbott said Thursday is the day Texas should come together to build awareness of sexual assault and recognize the courage of survivors.

Texans are asked to use the hashtag #TXSexualAssaultSurvivorsDay on social media to show their support.

In 2019, the Governor’s Sexual Assault Survivors Task Force (SASTF) was established as a survivor-centered and trauma-informed response to sexual violence experienced by adults and children across the state of Texas.

The SASTF brings together various professionals and survivors to focus on the state’s response and systems on behalf of sexual assault survivors. The team’s first quarterly meeting of 2021 will convene on Thursday.

"Our state is extremely grateful for the courage shown by survivors who bravely share their stories and lend their voices to this cause, as well as for the many law enforcement officers, prosecutors, judges and organizations like the Sexual Assault Survivors’ Task Force, who continue to fight for the safety of all Texans," reads the governor's proclamation. "I encourage all Texans to join me in renewing our commitment to ending sexual assault and empowering survivors. Texans are not overcome when faced with adversity; together, we can protect the vulnerable, help victims find healing, and bring offenders to justice."

"On this special day of recognition and every other day, Children’s Advocacy Centers of Texas (CACTX) is proud to honor all survivors who display incredible bravery, courage and perseverance on their path to survivorship," said Justin Wood, general counsel and vice president of External Relations for the Children's Advocacy Centers of Texas (SASTF Steering Committee member).