In a video posted to Facebook, the 79-year-old singer said he is home and self-quarantining. He said his COVID-19 positive test results came back July 6.

"I followed all the guidelines. I wore a mask, washed my hands often and kept my social distance. This is just a reminder of how contagious this virus us," he says. “Remember if you feel you have the symptoms, flu-like symptoms, have yourself tested. It’s not just about you, but those around you.”