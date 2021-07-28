Kempner mayor: 'ALL emails' deleted from city account used by previous mayor

In a news release Wednesday, Mayor John Walker said this action was illegal and a Class B misdemeanor, according to the Texas Government Code.

KEMPNER, Texas — The video above was published in 2019.

Kempner, Texas city staff recently discovered that "ALL emails" were deleted from its city funded email account used by former Mayor Keith Harvey, according to current Mayor John 'JW' Walker.

In a news release Wednesday, Walker said this action was illegal and a Class B misdemeanor, according to the Texas Government Code. As a result, he said he directed the City Manager to ensure this matter would be properly investigated by law enforcement.

"The preservation of public records is vital to the transparency of any government, regardless of the size of the Governing body," Walker said. "Fraud scandals in the early 1970’s led to reform in Texas, resulting in the Legislature enacting laws that require governing bodies to disclose most of the information they possessed to the public when requested."

He added that the Texas Legislature took steps during its 86th legislative session to strengthen the public information act laws with the passage of Senate Bill 944, which is aimed to enhance government transparency.

Walker released the following statement below:

"I would like to take this opportunity to differentiate the leadership styles embraced with me as your mayor from the recent history under the former mayor. Keith Harvey. When a crime has been reported to me, perpetrated by a Governmental Official, I will demand the city law enforcement personnel investigate the matter and submit the findings of the investigation to the appropriate prosecutor for disposition, without influence or persuasion. Personal vendetta’s or “witch hunts” will not be a part of this administration’s legacy. If an elected official is suspected of committing a criminal act, our law enforcement WILL be permitted to investigate such and make proper findings and recommendations to the prosecuting state attorney. Any questions regarding this investigation can be sent to the Kempner Police Department."