Killeen firefighters come home after two weeks fighting Eastland Complex

Fire raises concerns as fire season approaches.

KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen Fire Department spent two weeks in Eastland fighting a massive fire, even bigger than what we've seen the past week in Fort Hood.

"The day that we actually deployed they were telling us that the 17th was probably going to be the worst fire conditions in the state in many years," Battalion Chief Cory Davis said. "That turned out to be true."

Firefighters said they witnessed an entire town burn from a fire that was unprecedented for this time of year. Firefighters said they hadn't seen a fire like they saw in Eastland since 2011.

"When we got to our assignment is when the fire ran through the town," Firefighter Paramedic Charles Layton said. "Driving back home the other day and seeing it was completely devastating."

Davis said they were able to save some homes and some land and overall knew his team was happy to save homes, but it was more important to save people's livelihood.

"Saved part of their livelihood you know it's mostly farmers, ranchers it's their hay that burned their cattle or destroyed," Davis said. "So it wasn't just about saving homes it was about saving their way of life."

In the aftermath of this vicious fire, Battalion Chief Davis says it becomes even more important to be mindful of what people can do at home to avoid causing fires themselves.

"It's a large problem. Everybody's going to have to work," Davis said. "Keep the brush cut away from your house, keep your grass short and water your lawn if there are no water restrictions."

Fires of this magnitude are not uncommon for Texas but are coming much earlier in the year than expected. That adds to the importance of taking the necessary precautions as the weather heats up.