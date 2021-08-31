Killeen veteran with PTSD excited to legally obtain marijuana thanks to new Texas law

On Wednesday, David Bass says he will get his prescribed THC gummies instead of illegally vaping marijuana to deal with PTSD from his time with the U.S. Army.

KILLEEN, Texas — For years, David Bass has been illegally vaping cannabis flower.

He is a veteran of the United States Army who began dealing with PTSD shortly after his service. On Wednesday, he will be able to legally obtain THC gummies prescribed to him by a doctor thanks to Texas' expanded medical marijuana program.

"We don't want to use Cannabis illegally on our own," he said. "We want to use Cannabis as medicine under the supervision of a doctor as part of a long term medical care program."

Bass said that he has dealt with anxiety since 2012 when he first started experimenting with Cannabis. Obtaining the drug illegally was an unwanted guilt he didn't want to deal with. He even founded Texas Veterans for Medical Marijuana to lobby for this new law.

It is a part of the Texas Compassionate Use Program which currently allows people in the state to have prescribed low-THC Cannabis products if they have symptoms that range from terminal cancer, epilepsy, autism and others.

Starting on Wednesday, all people with cancer and post traumatic stress disorder will be allowed to enter the program as well. Once they register online, they must meet with a registered physician of the program who will determine if Cannabis use is necessary.

"Many veterans in Texas suffer from the symptoms of Post Traumatic Stress Disorder," Bass said.

He added that the pills that doctors prescribe for PTSD can have harmful symptoms and he prefers THC.

"I took those pills faithfully everyday. I illegally purchased medical Cannabis in Texas starting in 2012 and by the end of the year I had stopped taking those opioids."

Bass wants to make sure that people with chronic illnesses and traumatic brain injuries can get the drug as well. The current house bill originally had chronic illnesses but it was stripped out.

Despite that loss, Wednesday will serve as a big win for Bass. His goal is to help other veterans who are dealing with this.