U.S. Supreme Court halts lifting of Title 42

The Biden administration is required to respond by 5 p.m. Tuesday.

AUSTIN, Texas — U.S. Supreme Court Justice John Roberts halted the lifting of "Title 42" on Monday, according to a tweet by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

In his tweet, Abbott said "Texas and other states are insisting that the Court leave Title 42 in place."

"Today's order is a step in that direction," he wrote. "This helps prevent illegal immigration."

Title 42 is a public health authority that was invoked by then President Donald Trump in 2020 when the coronavirus pandemic broke out. It was reportedly implemented to help stop the spread of COVID-19, allowing officials to turn away migrants at the border and prevent them from seeking asylum.

A federal judge ordered the Biden administration to stop using Title 42 by Dec. 21. If it ends, the government is required to revert back to previous immigration laws, which fall under "Title 8."

