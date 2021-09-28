Lights will be turned down in Downtown Dallas to aid migrating bird population

The birds are disoriented by lights at night and are more likely to collide with buildings as a result, according to Lights Out Texas.

DALLAS — Downtown Dallas may appear dimmer for the next few weeks. Reunion Tower will dim its lights to 25% starting this week to help migrating birds from colliding with buildings. The Omni Hotel is also planning to dim their lights.

From 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. starting Monday, Sept. 27 through Sunday, Oct. 17, the lights will be dimmed for Reunion Tower. Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson issued a proclamation declaring 11 p.m. - 6 a.m. between Sept. 27 and Oct. 17, 2021, as “Lights Out Nights” in Dallas.

The Omni Hotel officials said they will dim their lights as follows:

Sunset – 10 p.m. 100% lighting

10 p.m. – 11 p.m. 50% lighting

11 p.m. – 6 a.m. dark

6 a.m. – sunrise 50% lighting

Every spring and fall, nearly 2 billion birds travel through Texas at night. This is one of the largest migrations on the planet and it conflicts with nighttime illumination. Light attracts the birds, which makes them vulnerable to colliding with buildings.

"Lights Out Texas" is an initiative led by former first lady Laura Bush to raise awareness of the impact that lights have on birds. The birds become disoriented by lights at night and are more likely to collide with buildings as a result.

Residents and businesses are urged to turn out non-essential lights at night during this time.

According to "Lights Out Texas," approximately one billion birds die in collisions with buildings in the U.S. annually, and Texas may be particularly hazardous due to high illumination in large cities and higher-than-average bird migration volumes.