Matthew McConaughey announces diverse music lineup for virtual benefit to help winter storm victims

The concert will happen on March 21 at 7 p.m., and will include George Strait, Post Malone, Don Henley, Willie Nelson and many more big names.

TEXAS, USA — Last month, Matthew McConaughey said he was putting together a virtual benefit to help those affected by our winter storm. And on Friday, we learned a lot more about the event.

A week after millions of Texas residents were forced to endure record-breaking temps without power and homes were destroyed due to busted pipes, the Texas native stepped up and said he and his wife, Camila McConaughey, and their foundation, the just keep livin Foundation, were working to put together a virtual benefit to raise money for winter storm victims.

On Friday, the actor posted to his social media accounts that a date has been set for the virtual event -- March 21. The event, called 'We're Texas' will begin at 7 p.m. Matthew will be streaming the event live on his YouTube page.

Announcing “We’re Texas”, a virtual revival where we can all come together to help Texas recover from the winter storm. Join me, @iamcamilaalves @jklivinFNDN and an ALL-STAR Texas lineup with MANY more special guests to be announced next week. pic.twitter.com/U9wyRmM9Qa — Matthew McConaughey (@McConaughey) March 12, 2021

The award-winning actor said 100 percent of the donations received during the benefit will go to organizations that are helping those severely impacted by the winter storm.

You can start donating now. Click here for more information.

The all-star lineup for the virtual benefit is as followed, but McConaughey said more artists will be announced by next week:

Don Henley

Gary Clark Jr.

George Straight

Kelly Clarkson

Khalid

Kirk Franklin

Leon Bridges

Lukas Nelson

Lyle Lovett

Miranda Lambert

Parker McCollum

Post Malone

Randy Rogers

Willie Nelson

As more details are announced, we will add to this page. You can also check McConaughey's Instagram page for daily updates.