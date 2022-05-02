Meteorologist says winter storms won't be the new normal in Texas

Two winter storms in back-to-back years raised many eyebrows, but a meteorologist from the National Weather Service doesn't think it'll be a yearly occurrence.

WACO, Texas — As the ice begins to melt away from yet another winter storm in Central Texas, many Texans are left wondering, "What happened to our warm state?"

Meteorologist Matthew Bishop from the National Weather Service in Fort Worth, Texas says he's not that surprised the Lonestar State received another winter storm given the kind of year we are in.

"We do know that we are in a La Nina year this year, which means its warmer in general this winter but when you do get cold air, you get really intense artic outbreaks so that's kind of what we're in right now," he said.

Bishop says it's a coincidence that this has happened two years in a row, but last year's length and sudden cold was what caught many people off guard. So, will we see another storm in this La Nina year?

“It’s possible, the odds are that we won’t but it’s still possible since we have a lot of winter to go," Bishop said. "We look dry for the next week but beyond that still something to keep an eye on, not sure one way or another.”

What most Texans want to know is if it's something we should start expecting? While the Summers are hot and the Falls are nice and cool, snowy weather is not something that is welcomed in the Lonestar.

"Probably not," Bishop said. "It's something that can happen each winter of course, but odds are its not gonna happen every winter, same thing to know in the summer. We might have a stretch of 100 plus degree days or in the winter we might have a stretch of cold weather, its something to be aware of but not to expect every year.”