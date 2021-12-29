State youth prisons bring in National Guard for assistance amid rising COVID-19 cases

Guardsmen will assist in support roles such as supply runs, transportation, medical support, food service and bed checks.

AUSTIN, Texas — On Wednesday, the Texas Juvenile Justice Department (TJJD) confirmed that it is receiving assistance at its facilities from the Texas National Guard amid a rising number of COVID-19 cases among youth and staff.

As of Wednesday, the TJJD said it has 70 active cases across all facilities, out of 742 total youth and 1,412 staff members. Currently, there are no reports of hospitalizations and all positive youth are remaining on campus for treatment.

A spokesperson said six members of the Texas National Guard were assigned to select campuses after the agency sent a STAR Request through the Texas Division of Emergency Management Support. The TJJD also reached out to BCFS Health and Human Services, which it has worked with in the past, but it too was lacking resources and was unable to provide staff.

The six guardsmen at each campus will be on shift for 12 hours each. They arrived at the Ron Jackson and Gainesville facilities Tuesday afternoon and will start at Evins and Mart later this week. Currently, no guardsmen are assigned to the facility in Giddings. The contract, which could be extended, is set to run through Jan. 9.

The guardsmen will assist in support roles such as supply runs, transportation, medical support, food service and bed checks when youth are in their rooms. They will not provide direct care, as their primary goal will be to help TJJD direct-care staff to focus on their duties of supervising and engaging with the juveniles.

"Our agency's priority remains the safety of our youth, and as the rise in COVID cases across the state has impacted staffing levels, this additional help will allow TJJD staff to focus on the direct care of youth and help ensure the smooth operation of our campuses," said Brian Sweeny, communications director with the TJJD.

As of Wednesday, here's a closer look at case levels among each facility:

Overview of Positive Youth Cases

Total number of TJJD youth who have tested positive for COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic: 399

Number of positive youth cases at secure facilities: 369

Number of positive youth cases at halfway houses: 30

Number of COVID-19 tests administered to TJJD youth: 4,740

Positive Youth Cases by Facility:

Evins Regional Juvenile Center: 45

Gainesville State School: 13

Giddings State School: 109

McLennan County State Juvenile Correctional Facility: 156

Ron Jackson State Juvenile Correctional Complex: 46

Halfway Houses: 30

Overview of Positive Staff Cases

Total number of TJJD staff members who have tested positive for COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic: 634

Number of positive staff cases at secure facilities: 575

Number of positive staff cases at halfway houses: 59

Positive Staff Cases by Facility:

Evins Regional Juvenile Center: 115

Gainesville State School: 64

Giddings State School: 119

McLennan County State Juvenile Correctional Facility: 147

Ron Jackson State Juvenile Correctional Complex: 130

Halfway Houses: 59

