Nueces County Sheriff's Department mourns the loss of Sgt. Raul Salazar after his battle with COVID-19

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Nueces County District Attorney's Office announced on their webpage the passing of Sergeant Raul Salazar of the Nueces County Sheriff's Department.

"Our Office extends our sincere condolences to the family, friends, and men and women of the Nueces County Sheriff’s Department as they mourn the loss of Sgt. Raul Salazar. He contracted COVID-19 and fought bravely for weeks in ICU. We cannot express to his wife and family how truly sorry our office is for their loss. We will pray for healing for his family, his blue family, and his friends. God bless you.," stated the Facebook post on Sunday morning.

Sgt. Raul Salazar's End of Watch was August 23, 2020, at 12:16 a.m., and co-workers say Sgt. Salazar was a true hero and served the community.

Salazar was 52 years old and graduated from the Del Mar Regional Police Academy in May 1998 and started his law enforcement career with the Beeville Police Department in September 1998.

Salazar then moved to the Texas A&M Kingsville University Police Department. He also worked with the Kingsville Police Department and the Kleberg County Sheriff’s Office before coming to the Nueces County in 2013.

"He worked as a Bailiff for Judge Klager in County Court #4 and then came to the Nueces County Sheriff’s Office in July 2015. Raul started with the NCSO in July of 2015 as a Patrol Deputy, promoted to Corporal in November 2015, and promoted to Sergeant in September 2017. He will be missed by his coworkers and all that knew him," stated Nueces County Sheriff's Department officials.

Nueces County Sheriff’s Office says they will be sharing information concerning memorial services and celebrations of life when the information becomes available.