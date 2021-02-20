When Oncor says electricity will likely be restored in Killeen, Temple

Oncor says there are still 40,000 customers without power in multiple communities.

KILLEEN, Texas — With power outages still an issue for thousands of people within Killeen and Temple, we now have an updated timetable on when Oncor says electricity may be restored.

Oncor announced Saturday morning that it’s expected “the majority” of the remaining 40,000 storm outage restorations will be complete in the following areas Sunday:

Oncor’s southern region of Killeen, Temple and Round Rock.

Oncor's eastern region of Palestine, Lufkin and Nacogdoches.