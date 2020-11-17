Paxton releases new response to allegations against him

Paxton is accused of improperly helping Austin investor Nate Paul.

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said in a new statement Tuesday that he is prepared to fight allegations against him by former top aides into whether he abused his office to help a high-end campaign donor.

Paxton is accused of improperly helping Austin investor Nate Paul, who alleged that the FBI and other federal officials violated his Constitutional rights during a raid on his property last year.

Paxton hired an outside investigator to look into Paul's claims. Seven officials in Paxton's office alerted federal officials in late September that they believe Paxton may be committing multiple crimes, and a whistleblower lawsuit filed made multiple claims about Paxton's friendship with Paul.

Here is Paxton's statement released Tuesday:

To the citizens of Texas:

If you relied only on recent headlines, you might not know that the Office of the Texas Attorney General is among the best in the United States. Just this week, the Child Support Division, under my leadership, surpassed $4.8 billion in collections, more than any other state in the nation. We continue – uninterrupted – to protect consumers, advocate for crime victims, lead the battle against human trafficking and provide superior legal representation on behalf of the state of Texas.

After reviewing the claims made by former employees of this office, their allegations are overblown, based upon assumptions, and to a large degree misrepresent the facts. Unfortunately, these attorneys chose to air their grievances through the media and through the courts, rather than established and objective internal processes. Given these circumstances, we will be fully prepared to address these allegations through the judicial system, if necessary.

Unfortunately, I know a little something about being falsely accused and being forced to counter allegations that are the result of overreach by prosecutors and law enforcement. I make no apologies for being a fierce investigator and defender of individual rights in the face of potentially unreasonable and authoritarian actions. Doing so is not favoritism, it is doing what the people of Texas expect from every law enforcement agency, their Attorney General, and the staff of this office.

In the meantime, rest assured that we continue to do the Peoples’ business in pursuit of liberty and justice for Texas.