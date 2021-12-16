State approves early warning plan for blackouts

The alert will come from the DPS alert system and must include what caused or may cause the outage.

AUSTIN, Texas — The state’s electric grid operator must give you earlier warning if they expect blackouts.

The Public Utility Commission of Texas (PUC) will require the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and electric providers to send an alert when load sheds have been issued or may be issued.

The alert will come from the DPS alert system and must include what caused or may cause the outage.

If known up to 48 hours in advance, the State must tell you when power is expected to be out and for how long.

Texans should also be told when to expect your power to return. The plan was approved Thursday, Nov. 16.