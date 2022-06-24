Roe v. Wade fallout: Texas 'trigger law' will make abortions a felony when it takes effect in 30 days

Doctors who perform abortions could face life in prison and fines up to $100,000.

HOUSTON — Now that the U.S. Supreme Court has overturned Roe v Wade, states have the power to make their own laws regarding abortion rights, including banning them.

In Texas, the high court's decision triggers a law that will ban nearly all abortions and make them a felony.

The "trigger law" was passed last year by the Texas Legislature and signed into law by Gov. Greg Abbott.

What is Texas' trigger law?

Here are key elements of the law:

It will outlaw abortions in Texas unless the mother's life is in danger.

It will take effect 30 days after Roe v Wade is overturned and will make performing an abortion in Texas a crime.

Doctors who perform abortions could face life in prison and fines up to $100,000.



Anti-abortion advocates said the goal is to add civil penalties to the law.

Texas won't be the only state banning abortion.