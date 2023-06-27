Texas Legislature's second special session again takes up property-tax rate topic

Legislators have been unable to agree on a way to cut property taxes since the regular session began in January.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott called a second Texas Legislative special session Tuesday.

The session began Tuesday afternoon, with property-tax rates as the focus of the additional session.

The session aims to cut property taxes, Abbott said in a news release Tuesday, by eliminating school-district maintenance and operations-related property taxes, as well as school district maximum compressed tax rates, which applies to the state and local government's responsibility to public school districts.

"Unless and until the House and Senate agree on a different proposal to provide property tax cuts, I will continue to call for lasting property tax cuts through rate reductions and working toward eliminating the school property tax in Texas," he states. "Special sessions will continue to focus on only property tax cuts until property tax cut legislation reaches my desk."

The House and Senate both agreed on cutting school district property tax rates during the regular session, but could not come to an agreement on how to accomplish the cuts.

The first special session, which ended earlier Tuesday, tackled school property tax rate cuts and human smuggling.

Related Articles Select committee to study Texas property tax relief for 2025

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!