Texas Ag Commissioner Sid Miller recovering after heart surgery

According to an internal email, Miller also recently recovered from COVID-19 and, previously, the West Nile virus.

AUSTIN, Texas — Following a recent bout with COVID-19, Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller is now recovering from heart surgery.

According to an internal email obtained by KVUE on Tuesday, Miller is already back to work, in a sense. Miller is expected to return to his normal schedule after a "brief" recovery period.

The procedure took place in Fort Worth.

The email can be read below:

Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller underwent a cardiac catheterization procedure today at Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital in Fort Worth. Miller had experienced a shortness of breath and chest discomfort that occurred last Friday evening and was admitted to Harris Hospital on Saturday.

Cardiologists successfully inserted a stent into his left anterior descending (LAD) artery to eliminate a blockage.

Following surgery, Miller recorded his ‘Daily Market Roundup’ (which plays on Texas radio stations five days a week) from his hospital room.

“I can now add heart surgery to my list of medical mishaps and challenges which include numerous rodeo injuries, broken bones, hip, double knee replacement, shoulder surgery, West Nile virus, COVID and cancer. I guess that list just makes me Texas tough,” Miller said.

Miller is expected to be released later this week and will recuperate at home. He expects to be back to his normal schedule and routine following a brief recovery.