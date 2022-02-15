Still need a mail-in ballot? Read this first

Some counties have needed to correct hundreds of mail-in ballots because identification numbers didn't match up. Don't let that happen to you.

TEMPLE, Texas — Still need to vote by mail in Texas? County election offices must receive your application by Friday, Feb. 18, by 5 p.m.

Bell County in particular has already had to reject several hundred mail-in ballots, primarily because identification numbers didn't match. Bell County spokesman James Stafford says the department is still working with voters to make corrections.

"We've actually had a few hundred that got rejected but we were able to reach out to them and let them know, here's what happened. Here's what we need to do to go ahead and get it through," Stafford said. "I believe they've contacted hundreds of applicants to walk them through the process."

According to votetexas.gov, voters are required to use one of the following identification numbers on BOTH their application AND on the carrier envelope that the actual ballot goes into.

Acceptable numbers include:

Texas Driver’s License number

Texas Personal Identification Number

Election Identification Certificate Number issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (this is NOT your voter registration VUID number)

Votetexas.gov states you can also use the last four digits of your social security number if you do not have one of the numbers above.

The numbers on the application and the carrier envelope MUST match for the ballot to be accepted.

While the website indicates voters can use one of the first three options "or" use the the last four digits of their social security number, some officials suggest you use both options at the same time. A voter could use, for example, their driver's license number and the last four digits of their SSN.

"We are encouraging people, when they apply for ballot by mail, to put in both of those numbers. There won't be any issue there," Stafford said.