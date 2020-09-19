George W. Bush calls Ruth Bader Ginsburg a 'smart and humorous trailblazer'; other Texas leaders give statements

The president and his wife Laura joined the country in mourning the loss of the associate justice.

DALLAS — This story will be updated as more Texas leaders release statements on Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died Friday evening of complications of metastatic pancreas cancer at age 87.

Her passing brought immediate reaction across the country, including from a notable Texan.

Pres. George W. Bush called Ginsburg a "smart and humorous trailblazer."

"She inspired more than one generation of women and girls," Bush said in a statement. "Justice Ginsburg loved our country and the law."

Read his full statement:

"Laura and I join our fellow Americans in mourning the loss of Ruth Bader Ginsburg. She dedicated many of her 87 remarkable years to the pursuit of justice and equality, and she inspired more than one generation of women and girls. Justice Ginsburg loved our country and the law. Laura and I are fortunate to have known this smart and humorous trailblazer, and we send our condolences to the Ginsburg family."

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton also issued a statement, saying she was "a fighter of top intellect and reason."

Paxton's full statement:

“Our hearts go out to the family of United States Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a remarkable woman, a fighter of top intellect and reason, who passed away this evening. Justice Ginsburg broke countless barriers throughout her long, distinguished career and served as an example for women across the country. We are thankful for her service.”

Congressman Colin Allred said Ginsburg was "an unmatched voice for justice and equality."

"Aly and I are truly heartbroken. Justice Ginsberg was an inspiration and an unmatched voice for justice and equality on our highest court. Her service may have ended, but the fight for the ideals she spent her life fighting for goes on. "

U.S. Senate candidate MJ Hegar said Ginsburg "left behind an incredible legacy of standing up for equality and justice."

Hegar's full statement:

“Ruth Bader Ginsburg leaves behind an incredible legacy of standing up for equality and justice. For decades she worked on the frontlines to secure and uphold the rights of women, workers, and those often left behind. My thoughts are with her family, friends, and the millions of women and Americans she fought for. Today we mourn her loss and tomorrow we commit to honoring her legacy by continuing her work.”

U.S. Senator John Cornyn called Ginsburg a "titan" of the Supreme Court:

“Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has been a titan of the Supreme Court for more than a quarter of a century. Despite our ideological differences, I have always maintained a deep respect for Justice Ginsburg. Her unwavering commitment to public service has inspired a generation of young Americans – particularly women – to reach for their dreams.

"As our country mourns this loss, Sandy and I send our condolences to her children, Jane and James, and the entire Ginsburg family.”

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said Ginsburg was "an American hero":

“Godspeed to Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, an American hero who devoted her life to equality. Please join me in praying for our democracy and the rights of all Americans. My hope is that Senate Republicans will follow the same procedure they did after the death of Justice Scalia, when they said it would be a disservice to America to fill a vacancy less than a year before an election."

Texas state senator José Menéndez called Ginsburg "a champion for social justice":

"It is with great heartache and sadness that my family and I mourn the loss of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Justice Ginsburg was a champion for women, minorities, and the disenfranchised – because she was a champion for social justice. History will remember her fervent advocacy towards equality for all, and honor the path she has paved for us. My thoughts and prayers are with Justice Ginsburg’s family, and our beloved United States of America. As a country we will mourn this immeasurable loss, and in her honor continue Justice Ginsburg’s fight.”

Sen. Ted Cruz said to FOX News host Sean Hannity Friday night that Ginsburg was "a legendary advocate, one of the most accomplished Supreme Court advocates to have ever lived...she was brilliant, she was a very careful lawyer and she was a trailblazer and she leaves a large legacy. Heidi and I are lifting up her family in prayer as they mourn their loss, but she led an extraordinary life."

Later Friday night, Cruz said President Donald Trump should nominate Ginsburg's successor next week.

Cruz said Friday shortly after Ginsburg's death was announced that Trump needs to move quickly. He says a Supreme Court that is split 4-4 “cannot decide anything” and under that scenario, “I think we risk a constitutional crisis.”

Vice presidential candidate Kamal Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff released a statement late Friday night on Ginsburg's death, saying the Supreme Court justice "was and will always be a titan."

Read their full statement below:

"Tonight we mourn, we honor, and we pray for Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and her family. Tomorrow we fight for her legacy.

"For all who believe in the power of the law as a force for change, Justice Ginsburg was and will always be a titan. She was a relentless defender of justice in our country and a legal mind for the ages. She also remained, throughout her life, a proud daughter of Brooklyn, with immigrant roots and a fire lit from an early age as a champion for progress and equality.

"Justice Ginsburg was known to pose the question, ‘What is the difference between a bookkeeper in the Garment District and a Supreme Court justice?” Her answer: “One generation.” She never forgot where she came from, or those who sacrificed to help her grow into the historic icon we all came to revere.

"Even as we focus on the life that she led and process tonight’s grief, her legacy and the future of the court to which she dedicated so much can’t disappear from our effort to honor her. In some of her final moments with her family, she shared her fervent wish to “not be replaced until a new President is installed.” We will honor that wish.

"Justice Ginsburg used every ounce of life she was bestowed to urge our nation down a path toward equal justice. Doug and I send our heartfelt prayers to Jane and James, and the entire Ginsburg family, particularly on this holy day of Rosh Hashanah. According to Jewish tradition, on Rosh Hashanah we begin a period of reflection. Tonight, we reflect on the legacy of Justice Ginsberg and we honor her belief in creating a fair and just world by recommitting to fight for that justice."