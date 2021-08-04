By the numbers: Texas DSHS discusses 'alarming rise' in COVID-19 cases

The Texas Department of State Health Services said the number of COVID-19 cases are rising faster than ever before. Here's what you need to know.

TEMPLE, Texas — The Texas Department of State Health Services said they are now seeing a third wave of COVID-19 cases thanks to the delta variant. In a Wednesday afternoon press conference, officials said this wave is rising faster than either of the two before it.

DSHS is defining wave one cases as those between June 1, 2020 and July 17 2020. Wave two is defined as Oct. 1, 2020 and Jan. 20, 2021. Wave three is from July 1, 2021 to the present.

DSHS Director of Media Relations Chris Van Deusen told reporters the average number of new cases, in a seven-day average, had nearly doubled. Here are the most important points, by the numbers.

92%. The seven day average of new cases is up 92%. DSHS said it was a faster rise than either of the previous two waves.

49%. Hospitalizations are up 49% from last week. DSHS said every age group is seeing an increase.

Hospitalizations are up 49% from last week. DSHS said every age group is seeing an increase. 15%. COVID-19 related deaths are up 15% from last week.

COVID-19 related deaths are up 15% from last week. 75%. The health department said 75% of new Texas cases are delta variant cases.

An even more critical statistic, DSHS said only 2% of people who had died from COVID-19 since vaccinations began died after being fulling vaccinated. Chief State Epidemiologist Jennifer A. Shuford said many of those individuals also had underlying health conditions that make them more vulnerable. That means 98% of people dying from COVID-19 were unvaccinated.

Shuford said the delta variant is even more dangerous to people who have only received one of the two Pfizer or Moderna shots. According to a DSHS poll, 9.5% of respondents still hadn't received the second dose.

DSHS is urging anyone who isn't fully vaccinated to wear a face covering. This includes children as young as 2 that still can't get a vaccine. DSHS said those that can get vaccinated should do so right away.