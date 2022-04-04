LIST: These emergency supplies qualify for tax exemption from April 23-25

AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The above video was published in 2020.
In Texas, it never hurts to be prepared in the event of severe weather. That's why the state has a sales tax holiday specifically for emergency preparation supplies.
During the Emergency Preparation Supplies Sales Tax Holiday, you can purchase certain emergency preparation supplies tax-free. According to the Texas Comptroller's Office, there is no limit on the number of qualifying items you can purchase and you also don't need to give an exemption certificate to claim the exemption.
This year’s holiday begins at 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, April 23, and ends at midnight on Monday, April 25. During the holiday, you can buy qualifying supplies in-store, online, by phone, by mail, via custom order or any other means.
Below is a breakdown of the emergency preparation supplies that qualify for tax exemption if purchased for a sale price during the holiday:
Less than $3,000
- Portable generators
Less than $300
- Emergency ladders
- Hurricane shutters
Less than $75
- Axes
- Batteries, single or multipack (AAA cell, AA cell, C cell, D cell, 6 volt or 9 volt)
- Can openers - nonelectric
- Carbon monoxide detectors
- Coolers and ice chests for food storage – nonelectric
- Fire extinguishers
- First aid kits
- Fuel containers
- Ground anchor systems and tie-down kits
- Hatchets
- Ice products - reusable and artificial
- Light sources - portable self-powered (including battery operated)
- Examples of items include: candles, flashlights and lanterns
- Mobile telephone batteries and mobile telephone chargers
- Radios - portable self-powered (including battery operated) - includes two-way and weather band radios
- Smoke detectors
- Tarps and other plastic sheeting
The comptroller's office notes that several over-the-counter self-care items – including antibacterial hand sanitizer, soap, spray and wipes – are always exempt from sales tax if they are labeled with a "Drug Facts" panel in accordance with federal Food and Drug Administration regulations.
The following supplies do not qualify for tax exemption:
- Medical masks and face masks
- Cleaning supplies, such as disinfectants and bleach wipes
- Gloves, including leather, fabric, latex and types used in healthcare
- Toilet paper
- Batteries for automobiles, boats and other motorized vehicles
- Camping stoves
- Camping supplies
- Chainsaws
- Plywood
- Extension ladders
- Stepladders
- Tents
- Repair or replacement parts for emergency preparation supplies
- Services performed on, or related to, emergency preparation supplies
The comptroller's office says delivery, shipping, handling and transportation charges are part of an item's sales price. If the supply being purchased is taxable, the delivery charge is also taxable. The office says Texans should consider these charges when determining whether an emergency preparation supply can be purchased tax-free during the holiday.
Learn more about Texas' tax-free holiday for emergency preparation supplies.
Britny Eubank on social media: Twitter
PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING: