Texans can stock up on emergency supplies during tax-free weekend

AUSTIN, Texas — It's emergency supplies tax-free weekend across the Lone Star State and Gov. Greg Abbott, along with the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM), is encouraging Texans to participate.
Texans can stock up on emergency supplies during one weekend every year, due in part to Senate Bill 905 - which Abbott signed into law in 2015. The bill allows Texans to purchase certain emergency preparation supplies, tax-free, during Emergency Supplies Sales Tax Holiday Weekend.
"One of the best ways for Texans to protect themselves, their loved ones, and their property in the event of severe weather is to have an appropriate stock of emergency supplies on hand," said Abbott. "This weekend, I encourage all Texans to take advantage of tax-free purchases on emergency supplies, like first aid kids and fire extinguishers, so that they can be prepared for any potential severe weather threats that may come their way."
People can purchase a portable generator as long as it is less than $3,000, in addition to emergency ladders and hurricane shutters that are less than $300.
The following items must be less than $75:
- Axes
- Batteries, single or multipack (AAA cell, AA cell, C cell, D cell, 6 volt or 9 volt)
- Can openers - nonelectric
- Carbon monoxide detectors
- Coolers and ice chests for food storage – nonelectric
- Fire extinguishers
- First aid kits
- Fuel containers
- Ground anchor systems and tie-down kits
- Hatchets
- Ice products - reusable and artificial
- Light sources - portable self-powered or battery-powered which includes candles, flashlights and lanterns
- Mobile telephone batteries and mobile telephone chargers
- Radios - portable self-powered or battery-powered which includes two-way and weather band radios
- Smoke detectors
- Tarps and other plastic sheeting
However, these items do not qualify for tax exemption:
- Medical masks and face masks
- Cleaning supplies, such as disinfectants and bleach wipes
- Gloves, including leather, fabric, latex and types used in healthcare
- Toilet paper
- Batteries for automobiles, boats and other motorized vehicles
- Camping stoves
- Camping supplies
- Chainsaws
- Plywood
- Extension ladders
- Stepladders
- Tents
- Repair or replacement parts for emergency preparation supplies
- Services performed on, or related to, emergency preparation supplies
Emergency Supplies Sales Tax Holiday Weekend runs Saturday, April 22, through Monday, April 24.
For more information about the tax-free weekend head to the Comptroller's website about taxes.