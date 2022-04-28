What’s next for Texan Marine veteran Trevor Reed after arriving back in the US? Here’s what we know

His parents, sister, Congressman August Pfluger and others were on the tarmac for the unforgettable moment.

SAN ANTONIO — The world has been watching U.S. Marine veteran and Texas native Trevor Reed’s story. The 30-year-old was released in the prisoner exchange with Russia.

President Joe Biden and local officials were instrumental in Reed’s return back home.

Reed has a long road to recovery. What should he expect in the coming days?

Cellphone video captured the moment when Trevor Reed arrived at a San Antonio military base.

“What an incredible reunion to see him touchdown, to put his feet on American soil in 985 days,” said Pfluger.

Reed was held captive in a Russian prison for three years.

Authorities in Moscow accused him of assaulting two police officers, during a visit to see his Russian girlfriend.

“They have not treated him well,” said Pfluger.

Pfluger represents Reed’s hometown of Granbury.

He made it a mission to help get Reed back home.

“Every single time I saw Secretary Blinken, I would mention Trevor his name. I didn't want them to forget. And they didn't. And I gave President Biden credit,” said Pfluger.

Reed’s parents were worried about their son’s health.

“Talk about what he looked like, frail? Obviously, he did look like he lost weight from the pictures that I've seen, very concerning,” said Pfluger.

Reed will go through a rigorous health evaluation for days, then a team of doctors will focus on his mental state of mind. He will eventually go into a reintegration program.

After everything Reed has been through in the Russian prison, Reed showed everyone he is resilient.

“I just said look, 'Trevor, it's great to have you back. Welcome back. As an Air Force veteran, I look forward to you giving me a hard time as a Marine.' He laughed about that. He thought it was really funny,” said Pfluger.

And, his parents will remain by his side, as he recovers.