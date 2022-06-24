Texas politicians react U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v Wade

The Supreme Court overturned the landmark case that provided a constitutional right to abortion.

The historic 6-3 decision puts an end to 50 years of the constitutional right to abortion.

In a statement, Abbott applauded the court's decision.

"The U.S. Supreme Court correctly overturned Roe v. Wade and reinstated the right of states to protect innocent, unborn children," Abbott said. "Texas is a pro-life state, and we have taken significant action to protect the sanctity of life. Texas has also prioritized supporting women's healthcare and expectant mothers in need to give them the necessary resources so that they can choose life for their child."

Abbott went on to describe women's health laws that he has signed, including ones "that extended Medicaid health care coverage to six months post-partum, appropriated $345 million for women's health programs, and invested more than $100 million toward our Alternatives to Abortion program."

"Texas will always fight for the innocent unborn, and I will continue working with the Texas legislature and all Texans to save every child from the ravages of abortion and help our expectant mothers in need," Abbott said.

O'Rourke said in a statement that winning the Texas governor race is "the only way to overcome today's decision."

“The Supreme Court has sent this back to the states, and our state’s current governor has outlawed abortion beginning at conception with no exception for rape or incest," O'Rourke said. “If you care about protecting a woman’s freedom to make her own decisions about her own body, health care, and future, join this campaign and help us win.”

On Twitter, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said he's closing his office and making June 24 an annual holiday.

"SCOTUS just overruled Roe & Casey, ending one of the most morally & legally corrupt eras in US history," Paxton's tweet reads. "Praise the Lord."

In an official statement, Paxton said both Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey have no constitutional basis.

"Today, the question of abortion returns to the states," Paxton said. "And in Texas, that question has already been answered: abortion is illegal here. I look forward to defending the pro-life laws of Texas and the lives of all unborn children moving forward.”

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) called the Supreme Court's decision "nothing short of a massive victory for life," saying "Roe was wrong the day it was decided, and it has been wrong every day since then."

"What this decision does is leave abortion policy up to the states and returns power to the American people—which is exactly how questions of abortion were handled before Roe," Cruz said in part. "This is a momentous day, and yet the fight for life doesn’t end with the Dobbs decision. It simply begins a new chapter. I’ve been proud to stand for life in the U.S. Senate, and I will continue to do so as we navigate the path ahead."

Republican Sen. John Cornyn said, "the court has restored one of the core principles of our Constitution with this landmark ruling."

"This decision correctly returns the authority of states to decide the limits on abortion and will save countless innocent lives," Cornyn said. "I commend the Justices for not bowing to the vicious intimidation campaign waged by the radical Left. I join Texans in celebrating this historic victory for life and the rule of law.”

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick tweeted that the decision marks, "A very historic day and a GIANT win for life!"

Hannah Roe Beck, co-executive director of the Texas Democratic Party, said in a statement that the party will continue to fight.

“Today’s decision is a blaring, five-alarm call to action," Beck said. "It is more important than ever that we send to Washington true, fearless leaders who are ready to fight to codify abortion at the federal level. It is more important than ever that we elect Beto O’Rourke as governor, flip the Texas Legislature, and elect Democrats up and down the ticket who will overturn Greg Abbott’s draconian and brutal laws imposing the will of a tiny minority on the entirety of our state."

From the other side of the aisle, Matt Rinaldi, chairman of the Republican Party of Texas, said in a statement that the Roe v. Wade decision marks "a historic day which Republicans and Pro-Life advocates have waited for a generation."

"It will be remembered in history as the day the United States of America reversed one of the most unjust, damaging and plainly incorrect judicial decisions in it's history," Rinaldi said. "Thankfully, the left's egregious attack on our government institutions failed, and justice was done."

Texas is one of at least 13 states with so-called "trigger laws" set to take effect following the overturning of Roe v. Wade. Learn more.

