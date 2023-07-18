Advocates for inmates rallied for improvements at Texas prisons

According to The Texas Tribune, at least nine inmates have died this year as a result of prisons lacking air conditioning.

AUSTIN, Texas — On Tuesday morning, advocates for inmates will hold a rally to call for action in support of making improvements to Texas prisons.

According to The Texas Tribune, at least nine inmates have died this year as a result of prisons lacking air conditioning – and this isn't a new issue. A 2022 Harvard report stated that death rates were higher among people in Texas prisons without air conditioning compared to those living in climate-controlled facilities. Researchers found that roughly 13% of Texas prison deaths may be attributable to extreme heat in prisons without air conditioning.

The group Texas Prisons Community Advocates (TPCA) is calling for an emergency special session to address the air conditioning situation at the state's prisons. The group stated in a press release that despite the state's budget surplus, "The Texas Legislature failed to allocate any additional funds to address the urgent human rights crisis in Texas prisons."

The TPCA's rally is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. Tuesday on the south steps of the Texas State Capitol. Family members of people who have died from the heat while in Texas Department of Criminal Justice custody will speak, and a mock prison cell will be available for rally attendees to "experience the brutal conditions in Texas prisons, if only for a few minutes," according to TPCA.

In addition to advocates and family members, State Reps. Carl O. Sherman (D-DeSoto), James Talarico (D-Round Rock) and Ron Reynolds (D-Missouri City) are scheduled to be present at the rally. TPCA said at 1 p.m., State Rep. Jon E. Rosenthal (D-Houston) will be entering the mock cell.