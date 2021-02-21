Texas replacing SNAP benefits lost, damaged during winter storm | How to apply

Here's how you can submit an application over the phone, through mailing or over fax.

HOUSTON — SNAP recipients in Texas can now apply to have food benefits lost or destroyed during the recent winter storm replaced after the state was granted federal approval, the office Gov. Greg Abbot confirmed.

SNAP recipients who have had food lost or destroyed due to the storm need to apply for replacement food benefits for regular SNAP allotments and SNAP emergency allotments that were provided in response to COVID-19.

"I thank our federal partners for swiftly approving SNAP benefit replacements for food lost or destroyed in the wake of this winter weather disaster," Abbott said. "This support is essential to help Texans continue to provide nutritious meals for their families in these challenging times."

How to apply

There are three options for submitting an application, including over the phone, email or through fax.

You can apply over the phone by calling 2-1-1 and selecting option 2.

Otherwise, recipients can download Form H1855 (Affidavit for Nonreceipt or Destroyed Food Stamp Benefits) from the Health and Human Service Commission website.

Texas officials ask that you mail or fax the completed form to HHSC instead of visiting their local offices.