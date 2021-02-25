Winter storm call center launched to help Texans with 'limited or no internet access' report damage

Texans can utilize the call center between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week to submit their disaster damage information.

TEXAS, USA — Texans needing to report winter storm damage – but have limited or no access to the internet – now have another avenue to do so.

Those who fit this description have the option to call 844-844-3089 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week to submit their disaster damage information. Remember, it is important to note that this call center is specifically for Texans who are unable to submit information through the online iSTAT tool.

"The information gleaned from the iSTAT will help us advocate for the support and assistance our communities need to recover from the winter storm," said Gov. Abbott. "This call center is available to help Texans without internet access complete this crucial survey."

State officials urge Texans to fill out the iSTAT survey – either online or with the call center – to help them identify damages across Texas and help emergency management officials gain an understanding of damages that occurred during the recent severe winter weather event.

According to Abbott's office, the data compiled from these iSTAT forms is also needed to provide information to FEMA and highlight the need for federal disaster assistance.

Those who do have access to the internet can complete the form online by visiting http://damage.tdem.texas.gov.